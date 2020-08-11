Royals Place Franchy Cordero On 45-Day IL

The Royals have actually put outfielder Franchy Cordero on the 45- day hurt list, per a club statement. He is sidelined with a wrist injury.

While this will not formally end Cordero’s season, it makes it rather not likely he’ll go back to action. He initially struck the hurt list on August 9th, so he will not be qualified to return till late September.

Soon to turn 26, the just recently obtained outfielder had a hard time to a.154/.185/.231 slash in his very first 27 plate looks with theRoyals He’ll be qualified for arbitration over the offseason.