Royals Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Royals announced (Twitter links) several minor moves today, including the news that infielder Humberto Arteaga has been released. Kansas City also outrighted left-hander Randy Rosario to the team’s alternate training site, while minor league righties Jonathan Bowlan and Jon Heasley have both been added to the 60-man player pool and will also report to the alternate site.

Rosario will remain in the K.C. organization after he was designated for assignment on Thursday to clear a spot for newly-acquired outfielder Edward Olivares. After coming to Kansas City on a waiver claim last September, Rosario’s first full season with the Royals has been a struggle, over the small sample size of 3 1/3 innings. Rosario has a 8.10 ERA after allowing three runs from seven hits and three walks over four appearances.

Arteaga had been part of the Royals’ 60-man player pool but never got the call up to the big league roster this season. An international signing from the Dominican Republic in 2010, Arteaga’s long stay in the Royals’ farm system finally paid off with his first MLB promotion in 2019, as he hit .197/.258/.230 in 135 plate appearances. Arteaga has mostly played shortstop during his career, but he also offers experience at second and third base to any new team who could be looking for…