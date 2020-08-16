Royals’ Foster Griffin Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Royals left-hander Foster Griffin exposed in a tweet tonight that he went through Tommy John surgery last Tuesday in Los Angeles, withDr Neal ElAttrache carrying out the treatment. As such, Griffin will run out action for the next 12-14 months, rather potentially sidelining him up until the 2022 season.

Griffin suffered a tear in his UCL throughout his extremely first Major League video game, back on July 27 in Kansas City’s 14-6 win over theTigers Griffin made the win after tossing 1 2/3 innings of relief, retiring all 5 batters without a hit or a walk, and was ideal apart from one runner reaching by means of mistake. Adding to the bittersweet nature of Griffin’s launching and subsequent injury, July 27 was likewise his 25th birthday.

Drafted 28th general in 2014, Griffin was making his MLB launching after an irregular six-year stint in the Royals’ farm system. The southpaw has a 4.77 AGE, 2.19 K/BB rate, and 7.2 K/9 over 708 minors innings, beginning 139 of his 141 video games. Given this absence of a performance history, back-end starter or long guy may be his ultimate ticket to staying in the major leagues, though certainly Griffin’s very first agenda will be getting healthy after a long rehabilitation duration.