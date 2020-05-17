Royal Navy investigating leak aboard £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

The Royal Navy has launched an investigation following a leak aboard HMS Prince of Wales, its £three billion aircraft carrier, whereas it was docked at a naval base.

Video revealed on Facebook confirmed water pouring by the ceiling into an lodging space of the 65,000-tonne warship. The leak is known to have taken place on Friday whereas the £3bn warship was at Portsmouth Naval Base.

A Royal Navy spokesman mentioned: “Following a minor situation with an inside system on HMS Prince of Wales, the ship’s firm had been required to take away a small quantity of water from the ship.

“An investigation into the cause is now under way but this will not affect the ship’s programme.”

It is known that the pipe was remoted shortly and the water was mopped up by the crew.

The leak comes after sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth needed to minimize quick sea trials final July after a seal burst inflicting a big amount of water to pour from a pipe and to flood by a number of decks.

Following the incident, the ship’s then commanding officer Captain Steve Moorhouse mentioned it was protected and that in his expertise leaks had been a “weekly” drawback for warships.

HMS Prince of Wales has lately been testing its security techniques together with the deployment of life rafts and emergency chutes whereas the Queen Elizabeth set sail from anchor off Gosport, Hampshire, on Friday to hold out sea trials off the south coast.

The older of the 2 carriers needed to delay its departure from Portsmouth final month to allow its 700-strong crew to be examined for Covid-19 of which two examined optimistic and had been faraway from the ship.

The relaxation of the ship underwent a interval of quarantine at sea previous to commencing the coaching workout routines.

Last month it was reported how residents had complained how noise and air pollution from HMS Prince of Wales had stored them awake at night time. Neighbours in Gosport, Hants, claimed the hum of the turbines from warship was disturbing the neighbourhood.

Resident Neil Sutton, 59, informed the Portsmouth News: “No resident in this long stretch of waterfront can escape the sound of this ship, particularly at night time.”