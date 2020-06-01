Royal Mint launches special dinosaur 50p coins featuring augmented reality technology

The Royal Mint has launched a brand new vary of 50p coins celebrating Britain’s contribution to the invention of dinosaurs, which characteristic augmented reality technology for the primary time.

The Dinosauria Collection provides quite a lot of coins depicting the megalosaurus, iguanodon and hylaeosaurus, with costs starting from £10 to £1,020 per coin relying on the fabric with which it was made.

The Brilliant Uncirculated version makes use of the most recent color strategies in an effort to characterize the three dinosaurs in vivid element.

On prime of that, the vary acts as an academic information, pointing collectors within the course of fascinating details about the prehistoric creatures.

Working with consultants from the Natural History Museum, the Royal Mint created the Brilliant Uncirculated version in order that when collectors scan the coins’ packaging into the Royal Mint’s Activate app, they’ll uncover details, clips and pictures concerning the dinosaurs.

Claire Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin on the Royal Mint, mentioned the corporate felt “pleased” to have the ability to “bring dinosaurs to life” whereas London’s Natural History Museum stays closed.

“As one of the nation’s most loved tourist attractions remains closed, we are pleased to partner with the Natural History Museum to bring dinosaurs to life from the comfort of your home,” she mentioned.

“It is the first time that the Royal Mint has combined augmented reality with a coin series as we continue to innovate and enrich the experience of coin collecting.”

Ms Maclennan defined that after scanning the packaging through which the coins arrive, “customers will be able to access exclusive content which celebrates Britain’s role in the discovery of dinosaurs, brings the animals to life through animation and explores the intricate details of each coin”.

The Royal Mint Activate app is offered to obtain from the Apple app retailer and on Google Play.

Fossils from the three dinosaurs featured on the coins – the megalosaurus, iguanodon and hylaeosaurus – prompted British anatomist Sir Richard Owen to coin the time period dinosauria in a paper in 1842.

Sir Owen campaigned for there to be a museum of pure historical past, finally turning into the primary superintendent of the British Museum (Natural History), which later grew to become generally known as the Natural History Museum.

Last month, the Royal Mint launched a commemorative £2 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday 8 May.

The coin was created in collaboration with the Imperial War Museum to seize “the spirit and stoicism of the wartime generation and the gratitude of those that followed”.