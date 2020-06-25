Royal Mail to cut 2,000 jobs over coronavirus crisis

Royal Mail is defined to cut about 2,000 jobs to help slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The group said the job cuts come within a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next couple of years.

The cull will affect a number of its 9,700 managers, with senior executive and non-operational roles hardest hit.





Royal Mail is merely one of a string of companies in the united kingdom to announce hefty job losses due to the pandemic, including British Gas owner Centrica and air companies easyJet and British Airways.

Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group, said the firm is taking “immediate action” on costs to offset the Covid-19 impact.

He said: “In recent years, our UK business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes within our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters.

“Covid-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.”

On the job cuts, he said: “We are committed to conducting the upcoming consultation process carefully and sensitively.

“We will work closely with our managers and their representatives during this difficult period.”

Additional reporting by PA