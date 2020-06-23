Royal Mail postmen should not be sacked if caught urinating in public, a tribunal has ruled

Royal Mail postmen should not be sacked if they’re caught urinating throughout rounds, a tribunal has ruled, after one employee was dismissed for relieving himself in a lay-by.

Roo Rawal was fired for gross misconduct in 2017 after he was filmed allegedly urinating in a “very busy street” close to his depot in Watford, Herts. Mr Rawal had labored for the Royal Mail for 17 years.

Challenging his dismissal at an employment tribunal, postal staff described how public urination had grow to be routine amongst women and men, including they had been typically left with “no option”.

The listening to was instructed that at the very least 12 of Mr Rawal’s colleagues had saved their jobs after they had been caught relieving themselves, together with one postman who urinated subsequent to a entrance door.

Veteran postman Adam Hicks instructed the listening to such incidents occur “all the time” due to the character and circumstances of the function, including some staff “have no option but to urinate while on duty”.

Mr Rawal was fired following a grievance in September 2017 which included footage of him allegedly urinating in a lay-by.

“It was really upsetting seeing someone doing that on the street, especially someone from a big, famous and professional company as Royal Mail,” the grievance learn.

“That’s a very busy street where even children can see him. We can confirm we are still distressed by this disturbing behaviour and we really hope you will do something about it.”

The tribunal concluded Mr Rawal was unfairly dismissed, including the problem surrounding public urination was “not an uncommon matter”.

The panel stated there was no proof any staff caught urinating had been formally disciplined, and prompt Royal Mail should rank the offence “at the less serious end of the misconduct scale”.

A separate declare for racial discrimination was dismissed. The Telegraph has contacted Royal Mail for remark.

Compensation will be determined at an upcoming listening to.