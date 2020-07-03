Royal Flying Doctor Service rescues pilot of Cesna 208 who suffered medical episode midair in Cairns

A pilot who suffered a medical episode during his flight is lucky to be alive after Royal Flying Doctor Service rescued him.

The Cessna 208 was flying from Cairns north of Brisbane on Thursday when air traffic control lost contact with the pilot.

The pilot was because of land the plane at Redcliffe Airport but continued ahead for 120km.

The controller called the Royal Flying Doctor Service who flew along with the plane in hopes of alerting the pilot.

Audio of the rescue has been released as they tell the controller that the pilot is apparently unresponsive.

‘The pilot appears to be groggy and search and rescue is looking for him,’ the scanner audio revealed.

‘He seems to have had some form of medical episode and he is about 70miles from his destination

‘He looks like he is asleep and the crew is hands free.

‘We have limited or some communication with the pilot.’

The rescue team was eventually in a position to get in contact with the pilot who made his way to Gold Coast Airport and safely landed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is now investigating the reason behind the pilot’s incapacitation.

‘The evidence collection phase of the investigation will include interviewing the pilot and other involved parties, obtaining air traffic control surveillance and audio data,’ they said.