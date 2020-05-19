Royal Family’s income to be hit hard by pandemic, Queen’s staff warned

The royal household’s income is to be hit by the coronavirus disaster, members of staff working for the Queen have reportedly been warned.

It has been confirmed the impression of the pandemic is being felt throughout the royal households as lots of the points of interest owned by the household have been compelled to shut to the general public throughout lockdown.

Buckingham Palace has already introduced that it will not re-open its State Rooms to this 12 months, which usually takes place when the Queen visits Balmoral throughout the summer season months. It is believed to be the primary time the palace will be staying shut because it first opened its doorways in 1993.

The tour of the 19 State Rooms, that are used for ceremonial and state events, costs £26.50 per visitor.

The Royal Collection Trust, which operates the general public visits, has additionally been compelled to shut Windsor Castle, the Royal Mews, Clarence House, and the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

Garden events and investitures on the Palace have additionally been cancelled, with Trooping the Colour not happening in its regular type this 12 months. The royal household has additionally swapped public appearances for video calls as they perform their duties whereas working from dwelling.

In an announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal household are “no exception” when it comes to the monetary impression of the pandemic.

“The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by coronavirus and the royal household is no exception,” the spokesperson stated.

”However, the time to handle this problem will be when the complete impression of all of the implications of the present state of affairs is clearer.

“At the moment the attention of the royal household is on ensuring it follows all the guidelines and supports the national effort in combatting Covid-19.”





The assertion follows studies that Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel – essentially the most senior official of the royal family – has warned staff that income is anticipated to fall by a 3rd this 12 months.

In a memo to staff, seen by the Sun newspaper, Earl Peel wrote: “The disaster has already examined our resilience, adaptability and preparedness in some ways and in any respect ranges throughout the organisation. It has additionally had a big impression on the actions of the entire royal family.

1/32 The then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten pose for {a photograph} on the day their engagement is introduced alongside Princess Margaret (9 July 1947) AFP through Getty Images 2/32 The future Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are photographed collectively on their wedding ceremony day at Buckingham Palace (20 November 1947) AFP through Getty Images 3/32 The newlywed couple take pleasure in their honeymoon in Broadlands property, Hampshire (25 November 1947) AFP through Getty Images 4/32 The couple dance the samba throughout a ball organised by the Royal Navy (18 December 195) AFP through Getty Images 5/32 The future monarch and Prince Philip pose with their firstborn youngster, a child Prince Charles (undated {photograph}) AFP through Getty Images 6/32 The couple are photographed with their youngsters Prince Charles and Princess Anne (circa 1951) AFP through Getty Images 7/32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the gang on the day of the monarch’s coronation (2 June 1953) AFP through Getty Images 8/32 The royal couple journey on horses, the Queen on her horse ‘Winston’, throughout the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the monarch’s official birthday (12 June 1953) Photo by STRINGER/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP through Getty Images 9/32 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attend ceremonies to mark the opening of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada (14 October 1957) ARNOLD SACHS/AFP through Getty Images 10/32 The couple smile as they watch a cricket match collectively at Highclere Castle, Hampshire (3 August 1958) Photo by Victor Blackman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 11/32 The Queen and Prince Philip depart Manchester by practice (24 May 1961) Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 12/32 The royal couple giggle as they watch Susu dancers throughout their go to to the Northern Province of Sierra Leone (4 December 1961) STRINGER/AFP through Getty Images 13/32 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are photographed at Ascot (June 1967) Photo credit score ought to learn STRINGER/AFP through Getty Images 14/32 The couple stroll alongside their eldest youngster, Prince Charles, throughout his Prince of Wales investiture ceremony at Caenarvon Castle, Wales (2 July 1969) Photo by Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images 15/32 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh go to the Great Wall of China (October 1986) Photo credit score ought to learn -/AFP through Getty Images 16/32 The couple pose for an official portrait taken at Buckingham Palace (June 1987) AFP through Getty Images 17/32 The royals converse with schoolchildren in Hamilton, Bermuda throughout a 21-day go to to Latin America, the Caribbean and Bermuda (9 March 1994) LUKE FRAZZA/AFP through Getty Images 18/32 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh go away Westminster Abbey following the funeral ceremony of the Queen Mother (9 April 2002) FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP through Getty Images 19/32 The Queen waves as she and Prince Philip go away Manchester stadium following the closing of the XVII Commonwealth Games (4 August 2002) Odd Andersen/AFP through Getty Images 20/32 The royal couple wave goodbye as they board their aircraft at Abuja airport, Nigeria (6 December 2003) AFP through Getty Images 21/32 The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and different members of the royal household stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast on National Commemoration Day (10 July 2005) Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images 22/32 The couple put on protecting eyewear as they participate in a tour as a part of the opening of University College Hospital (20 October 2005) Photo by Pool/Michael Dunlea/Getty Images 23/32 The Queen and Prince Philip are photographed at Broadlands, Hampshire shortly earlier than celebrating their diamond wedding ceremony anniversary (18 November 2007) FIONA HANSON/AFP through Getty Images 24/32 The royal couple giggle as they watch the video games throughout the Annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland (6 September 2008) Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images 25/32 Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh don 3D glasses throughout a go to to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (18 November 2010) Photo by John Giles – WPA Pool/Getty Images 26/32 The royal couple wave as they arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot (16 June 2011) Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 27/32 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh smile as they are saying goodbye to Irish President Michael D Higgins and his spouse Sabina at Windsor Castle (11 April 2014) Photo by Leon Neal-WPA Pool/Getty Images 28/32 Prince Philip holds the monarch’s hand as they go away the Service of Commemoration for troops who had been stationed in Afghanistan (13 March 2015) Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images 29/32 The couple sit subsequent to each other within the House of Lords throughout the Queen’s Speech on the Palace of Westminster (27 May 2015) Photo by Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images 30/32 Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds on the day of her 90th birthday (21 April 2016) Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images 31/32 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh sit collectively in a carriage throughout the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall (11 June 2016) Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images 32/32 The royal couple feed Donna the elephant throughout a go to to the Elephant Centre on the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (11 April 2017) Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Although the UK appears to be over the peak of infections, it remains unclear when measures such as social distancing will come to an end.”

He continued: “We should due to this fact assume it might nonetheless be many weeks, if not months, earlier than we’re in a position to return to enterprise as normal.

“There are undoubtedly very difficult times ahead and we realise many of you will be concerned.”





According to Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV information, royal sources do not deny the existence of Lord Chamberlain’s memo, and don’t take problem with the phrases which were reported.

The Queen, 94, has been staying at Windsor Castle alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, since March.

The royal couple are anticipated to stay there for the foreseeable future as they’re within the coronavirus excessive danger class due to their age.