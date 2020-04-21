Royal Family Virtually Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 94th Birthday With Home Videos

Today is the 94th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, and the royal family is celebrating with online celebration instead of traditional festivities.

At the beginning of the day, Buckingham Palace’s Twitter and Instagram accounts shared some throwback special video of the queen from her youth. It includes videos of Elizabeth having fun, riding a horse and dancing with her beloved ones.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉 🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

“Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday,” the palace wrote. “In this private footage from (the Royal Collection Trust), we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.”

The follow-up tweet, alongside more photos of the queen in different years, read: “Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest-reigning monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

In conclusion, the royal family appreciated all people who are celebrating their birthdays at home during this hard time: “To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns.”

And there are more Royal Family members who celebrated Elizabeth’s birthday on social media

Clarence House, the place of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, published a group of pictures of Queen Elizabeth, one of them was a sweet picture of her and her baby Charles.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” the caption said.

And through the Kensington Palace account, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also celebrated the Queen’s birthday with a cute picture of the queen, William, and Kate Middleton, the post said, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!”

Royal birthdays are usually remarked with festive shoot salutes, but the queen said it’s unsuitable during this hard time. So, for the first time in her 68-year rule, she’s spending her birthday without a celebration. Also, she plans to video call with her kids and grandchildren today.