Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise travels for 274 days and visits 60 countries.

Yahoo Finance’s Kelsey Barberio reports on the Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise.

The company announced the extravagant 274-day vacation package this week, which offers more than 60 countries and 150 destinations, including 11 great wonders of the world. Sailing on the Serenade of the Seas, the cruise is scheduled to depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and continue through Sept. 10, 2024. Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley calls it “the world cruise of world cruises,” saying that it’s intended for those who want to make up for lost time and travel the world.