Royal Ascot winners line up in July Cup at Newmarket | Racing News

Royal Ascot winners Hello Youmzain and Golden Horde head a classy field of 13 for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Traditionally seen as the big midsummer sprinting target, Saturday’s renewal looks well up to scratch.

Kevin Ryan’s Hello Youmzain was backing up his victory in last season’s Haydock Sprint Cup when coming out best in a blanket finish to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

While runner-up Dream Of Dreams is absent, the close third Sceptical is back over from Ireland – with Frankie Dettori once again on board.

Golden Horde is taking on his elders for the first time, having run out a ready winner of the Commonwealth Cup for Clive Cox.

There is a strong team of three-year-olds – with Richard Hannon’s Threat dropping in trip, Karl Burke’s Lord Of The Lodge and Aidan O’Brien’s Southern Hills all taking part.

Roger Teal’s Oxted steps up in grade after an impressive win in the Abernant Stakes – while Equilateral, second to stablemate Battaash in the King’s Stand, sports new colours after being bought by Jim and Fitri Hay.

William Buick rides the German challenger Namos – with Brando, Khaadem, Shine So Bright and Sir Dancealot completing the field.

In the Bet365 Superlative Stakes, the eye-catching runner is O’Brien’s Hudson River – an easy winner on debut.

He is the first foal out of the classy sprinter Mecca’s Angel, by Galileo.

Tom Dascombe’s unbeaten Devious Company takes him on – while first-time-out winners King Zain, Master Of The Seas, Miami Joy and Seventh Kingdom all look promising.