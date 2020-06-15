Royal Ascot tips: Battaash backed as Tuesday’s racing is analysed | Racing News

Battaash can finally grab the King’s Stand Stakes at the next time of asking on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The Charlie Hills-trained speedster has received the misfortune to bump into Blue Point on his last two visits to the showpiece meeting, but together with his nemesis safely retired to the breeding sheds, the stage is set for what would have been a hugely popular success.

When the Sheikh Hamdan-owned gelding is at his best, not many can match strides with him – and the very fact the meeting is nowadays this year is arguably in his favour as he is able to be their own worst enemy in getting worked up every so often.

Abbaye winner Glass Slippers is an obvious danger and their own stablemate Equilateral is no slouch, however, if the real Battaash turns up, it must be a one-horse affair.

The way Marcus Tregoning has started the season suggests he will have Mohaather cherry-ripe for the Queen Anne Stakes.

Mohaather has been the apple of his eye for a couple of years now and since finishing second on his debut, his only other defeat came on Champions Day last year in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, when he had been off the track for six months.

He found prominence in his juvenile season when winning the Horris Hill Stakes at 33-1 and proved there is no fluke about that in the Greenham back at Newbury on his go back to action at three.

Unfortunately that he was eliminated of the Guineas with a setback and failed to run again until October, so that effort when fifth to King Of Change at Ascot was a fantastic run.

The heavy ground wouldn’t normally have been in his favour there and stretched his stamina, so this better surface should help and he looks a cracking each-way price in a wide-open renewal.

John Gosden has received some exceptional fillies through his hands in recent seasons and he runs three in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

There is no question Frankly Darling looks the pick, though, given her demolition job on her go back to action on the first day racing resumed at Newcastle.

This is plainly a huge intensify in class, but there is just something about the way the daughter of Frankel stretched clear in the ultimate furlong which suggested she had a little brilliance about her.

Gosden may possibly already be on the board at the same time because still another of his that has run at Newcastle since the resumption, Daarik, looks to hold solid claims in the opening Buckingham Palace Handicap.

The lightly-raced four-year-old has yet to win on turf, but his displays on the all-weather suggest he is a classy sort.

He beat a well-handicapped rival on his return to action in Vitralite and the pair pulled nicely clear. The handicapper has put him up 7lb but he can manage that when he is to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Mogul is very difficult to oppose in the King Edward VII Stakes.

The Galileo colt comes from the all-conquering Aidan O’Brien yard and at this stage is the number one Derby contender for Ballydoyle.

He did little wrong as a juvenile, finishing his campaign with fourth place to Kameko in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle.

A full-brother to ab muscles smart Japan, he should come into their own now he’s the chance to tackle middle distances and while the yard’s runners can improve for a run, it’ll be disappointing if he is beaten.

Queen Power is too talented never to be getting her head in front again at some stage and will be offering a bit of value in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Fourth in the Ribblesdale 12 months ago and a perfectly creditable second on her behalf reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes last week, it looks a fascinating move from Sir Michael Stoute to bring her back to a mile. It might just suit and she’s going to certainly be coming home strongly.

It could be no surprise to see Land Of Oz go well for Sir Mark Prescott in the Ascot Stakes.

His return from the long lay-off at Chelmsford was most encouraging as he kept finding for pressure and he should relish this marathon distance.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Seneca Chief, 4.35 Bal Mal, 5.10 Tawaafoq, 5.40 Irish Times, 6.15 Where Next Jo, 6.45 Musee D’Orsay, 7.15 Pioneering, 7.45 Beat The Breeze, 8.15 Lilypad, 8.45 Sinndarella.

THIRSK: 1.00 High Peak, 1.30 Moonlighting, 2.05 Licit, 2.40 Scorched Breath, 3.15 Aiden’s Reward, 3.50 Blazing Hot, 4.20 Electric Mistress, 4.50 Quanah, 5.20 Mythical Spirit, 5.50 Cool Possibility.

ROYAL ASCOT: 1.15 Daarik, 1.50 Mohaather, 2.25 Frankly Darling, 3.00 MOGUL (NAP), 3.35 Battaash, 4.10 Queen Power, 4.40 Land Of Oz.

WINDSOR: 5.00 Soldierpoy, 5.30 Golden Bear, 6.00 Ivadream, 6.30 True Belief, 7.00 Junius Brutus, 7.30 Narak, 8.00 Crystal Carole, 8.30 Rocket Rod.

DOUBLE: Mogul and Mohaather.

