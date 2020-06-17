Royal Ascot: Day Two round-up – Tactical flies home in Windsor Castle for The Queen | Racing News

A review of Day Two at Royal Ascot as Tactical gave The Queen a victory in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

This week may be the first time The Queen have not attended Royal Ascot since her coronation in 1953 – because of the coronavirus outbreak meaning racing is going ahead behind closed doors.

Having finished third on his debut, the Andrew Balding-trained colt was backed down to 7-2 favouritism and was always handily added to the rail from his draw on the stands’ side.

James Doyle delivered Tactical with a telling cost hit leading well within the final furlong and lift the Listed contest by way of a length and a quarter.

North lords it over his rivals in Group One

Image:

Lord North and James Doyle win the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes



Lord North produced a memorable turn of foot to spring a small surprise with victory in the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes to provide the first leg of a double for Doyle.

Stepping up to Group One company for the very first time, last year’s Cambridgeshire winner bridged the gap in some style.

John Gosden’s charge had looked good when winning the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock earlier in the day this month – but this was better yet as that he destroyed an excellent field.

Red-hot Newcastle form produces two winners

Image:

William Buick riding Dark Vision (R) win the Royal Hunt Cup



Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opened his account for Royal Ascot 2020 with victory aboard Sir Busker in the Silver Royal Hunt Cup.

A big field of 22 runners visited post for the straight-mile opener on day two of the showpiece meeting, with Maydanny and Ouzo the joint-favourites at 4-1.

The former were able to battle his way to leading in the group that raced on the other side of the track, however it became clear racing within the final furlong that the near-side group held a definite advantage.

Sir Busker had finished in front of Dark Vision in his previous race at Newcastle and Dark Vision gave that piece of form a healthy look by landing the Royal Hunt Cup later in the afternoon.

He was a length-and-a-quarter winner of the straight-mile handicap, under William Buick for Mark Johnston.

Russian Emperor lays down Derby claims

Russian Emperor finished with a rattle to claim a last-gasp success in an exciting renewal of the Hampton Court Stakes.

Runner-up to stablemate Cormorant when hot favourite for the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown last week, Aidan O’Brien’s colt was sent off at 100-30 for what looked a competitive Group Three event.

Berlin Tango – who had beaten Tuesday’s King Edward VII Stakes winner Pyledriver on his latest appearance at Kempton – travelled strongly into the home straight under Murphy before quickening to seize the lead, but that he eventually had to settle for third as he was overtaken by The Queen’s First Receiver and then by Russian Emperor under Ryan Moore.

Crowley grabs fourth winner

Jim Crowley added to his opening-day treble by steering the lightly-raced Hukum to success in the King George V Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt had made just two previous appearances for trainer Owen Burrows and owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, finishing third on his Newbury debut in September before opening his account at Kempton 8 weeks later.

Pitched in against more capable horses in this competitive handicap, the 12-1 shot travelled powerfully for a lot of the mile-and-a-half journey and knuckled down well at the finish to see off 9-2 joint-favourite Kipps with a little in hand.

