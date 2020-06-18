Royal Ascot day three tips: The end of Stradivarius’ Gold Cup reign? | Racing News

Lewis Jones is back once again to guide you on a road to profit even as we hit the halfway stage at Royal Ascot…

All good stuff must arrived at an end – now might just be that day for Stradivarius in the Gold Cup (3.35) as he goes looking for his third win in the staying event.

Many were pleased with his reappearance run behind Ghaiyyath around Newmarket but I thought he looked a little disinterested in the closing stages, hanging to his right, and maybe the fire might be starting to burn up for the six-year-old. That of course, could be nonsense, but it’s really a theory I’m willing to try out with him taking up a massive chunk of the market where eight runners mean we now have great each-way terms to bet with.

NAYEF ROAD (12/1 with Sky Bet) looks very rock solid to operate his race and looks to one to take advantage if the favourite’s powers are on the wane. His win in the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle was quite impressive considering that track over the staying trips is just a tough spot to make all from. At the prices, he is the one to be with.

Follow every twist and turn from Day Two at Royal Ascot via our live blog across our digital platforms.

GLOBAL STORM (9/2 with Sky Bet) could have been well found in the marketplace for the opening Golden Gates Handicap (1.15) but that he does look a horse with serious potential. The son of Night Of Thunder stood out such as a sore thumb when winning on his reappearance at Newmarket, where he made his effort from the trunk of the field on a card where it had been proving difficult to do so. His winning distance of only a neck doesn’t look flashy on paper however the runner-up franked the form by finishing fifth in the King George V Stakes yesterday and there was the opportunity the winner was just dossing in-front anyway. There’s a huge engine there and I’m expecting him to make the goods.

I backed ALOE VERA (20/1 with Sky Bet) to win the Investec Oaks last season before she was eliminated with injury, so it’s a fantastic prospect that she’s straight back as a four-year-old in the Wolferton Stakes (1.50). Aloe Vera was an impressive three-length winner of the Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood but struck in to herself and missed the remainder of the campaign. Ralph Beckett has chucked her in deep waters on her behalf comeback and the market just isn’t speaking that positively, but she has the talent to win only at that level, particularly in what does not look a deep renewal.

Image:

Aloe Vera is in the Wolferton Stakes



CELESTIN (11/2 with Sky Bet) brings Classic form from France to the dining table in the Jersey Stakes (2.25) courtesy of his fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas – an item of form that makes him the one to beat in my own eyes. A powerful pace and a straight track is strictly what this classy animal needs, as shown by his finish behind Victor Ludorum. He actually travelled like the winner that day, hitting the leading in the closing stages before just getting outstayed by Group One horses. This looks an easier task. Market leader King Leonidas is exciting but gets the look of an overbet horse as a result of his powerful connections.

Staking plan: