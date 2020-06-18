Royal Ascot: Day Three round-up – Deja vu for Hayley Turner in Sandringham Stakes | Racing News

Onassis won the Sandringham for trainer Charlie Fellowes and jockey Hayley Turner, the pair winning for the second year running.

Thanks Be supplied the shock 12 months ago and the same combination served up another stunner in this handicap for three-year-old fillies.

Turner produced Onassis from stall one on the previously unfavoured part of the track to hit the front and land a cosy triumph by a length and a quarter.

Turner was only the second female rider to win at the Royal meeting when successful last year, to emulate Gay Kelleway in 1987.

Hat-trick for Stradivarius in Gold Cup

Image:

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the Gold Cup



Stradivarius produced a scintillating performance to make history by becoming just the third horse to win three successive Gold Cups at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori bided his time, on rain-softened ground which was thought to be unsuitable for John Gosden’s remarkable staying superstar, before closing on long-time leader and eventual runner-up Nayef Road and then streaking clear to win by 10 lengths.

Doubts were sown about the hat-trick bid as rain continued to pour up until almost race time – but Stradivarius, in the black and yellow colours he has made famous for owner Bjorn Nielsen, was having none of it.

Six of the best for Crowley

Image:

Khaloosy wins well under Jim Crowley



Khaloosy ran out an emphatic winner of the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot to give the meeting’s leading jockey Jim Crowley his sixth winner of the week.

It was a fourth for trainer Roger Varian and a sixth winner for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Overwrite took the 22 runners along until Andrea Atzeni brought the strongly-fancied Finest Sound to lead – but he was immediately challenged by Khaloosy, who strolled to victory.

Varian’s fine form continues

That win was one of three on the day trainer Varian as he teamed up with James Doyle to win the Wolferton Stakes in fine style with Mountain Angel.

Fifth in the race to subsequent Group One hero Addeybb 12 months ago, Mountain Angel enjoyed a dream run up the inside to win in clear-cut fashion.

Prince Eiji – a stablemate of the 8-1 winner – appeared to have them all on the stretch at one stage, but Doyle waited for a gap to appear on the rail and when he did he took full advantage.

