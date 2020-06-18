Royal Ascot day four tips: Kimari can keep Frankie Dettori smiling | Racing News

All of Lewis Jones’ recommendations placed on Thursday which took him slightly into profit for the week, will he land one on the bookmakers’ chin on Friday?

Although Stradivarius made it look easy on Thursday, the bottom on the round course at Royal Ascot could make the Hardwicke Stakes (3.00) a race where only stayers need apply. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be described as a big surprise to see HAMISH (8/1 with Sky Bet) finish in front of those like Elarqam and Anthony Van Dijk, who might be a tad overrated for a race with this nature.

Hamish progressed through the handicap ranks last season, winning connections over £140,000 for 2 wins at York that read well from a form perspective. His momentum was slightly dented by Trueshan in a fiddly small field race on his final start but there wasn’t much between them that day and I’m happy to forgive him for that defeat. Jockey James Doyle rides the round course a lot better than anyone – he’s had two winners and three placed finishes in his seven rides so far this week.

Art Power needs to be a candidate for the absolute most bonkers price of the complete week in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap (1.15) – and not in a good way. He’s set to go off around 2/1 for a competitive three-year-old five-furlong sprint involving improving horses. Yes, Tim Easterby may think he is a superstar but we haven’t seen it on the track yet. Granted, he was an impressive winner of a newcomer under a penalty but his main market rival flopped that day and the runner-up has since only scraped home in a below-par maiden. This is a horse where it’s simply great to be a bookmaker. Take him on.

I’m likely to back MIGHTY SPIRIT (16/1 with Sky Bet – paying six places) in the hope a big field and an end-to-end gallop will be right up her street. She wasn’t simple to win with last season, only breaking her maiden tag at the ninth time of asking but she’d been running in certain hot races. The pick of her performances came over course and distance when drawn on the incorrect side in a deep renewal of the Queen Mary only finding Liberty Beach, who has gone onto be a superstar, too good on her side. The Richard Fahey runner returns off a mark of 90 for her first run in a handicap and is of interest.

Speaking of the Queen Mary, I’m very happy to see the runner-up from that day KIMARI (6/1 with Sky Bet – paying five places) given her opportunity to race at three and I like her chances in the Commonwealth Cup (3.35). Favourite Pierre Lapin is making the market for all those with an each-way tendency and Kimari is equipped to operate a huge race for the Wesley Ward team. Unlike most her stablemates, she’s got showed her ability to mature with racing and won impressively from the back at Oaklawn in April. With Frankie Dettori booked she can play a big part in the conclusion.

Born With Pride has been all the rage in the Queens Vase (4.10) nonetheless it would be remiss of me not right back BERKSHIRE ROCCO (9/2 with Sky Bet) taking into consideration the amount of faith I have in English King’s Derby chances. The selection ran a game title race behind the impressive winner at Lingfield, sustaining a strong gallop all the way to the line despite being outclassed in what looks a top-class animal. The time of the race copied the visuals and often those beaten in a great Derby trial have an excellent record when switching for this distance in this race. Both recent winners, Dashing Willoughby and Kew Gardens, undertook exactly the same path of Berkshire Rocco.

