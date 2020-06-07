Royal Ascot aim for Pinatubo | Racing News

Pinatubo is set to obtain the chance to redeem himself at Royal Ascot after trainer Charlie Appleby reported him to be none the worse for his shock Qipco 2000 Guineas defeat on Saturday.

The Shamardal colt suffered the very first reverse of his career as that he could finish only third behind Kameko and Wichita, beaten a length and a quarter altogether, in the Newmarket Classic.

Pinatubo won all of his six juvenile outings and boasted a rating of 128 going into the Guineas, which Kameko won in a fresh course-record time.

Appleby immediately pointed to the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting as Pinatubo’s next target and isn’t concerned about turning out again just 14 days later.

He told Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme: “First signs have become good, that he ate up last night and he’s been out and had a walk today. He lost three kilos for the race there, so we’re very pleased with him.

“You wouldn’t want to be losing too much a lot more than that. I felt confident going in there his fitness levels were where they needed to be to compete and he showed that in the race, so I’m pleased.

“He’s leave the race well, he is eaten up and we are able to hopefully at once to Ascot, that’s the main thing.

“He ticked every box, even through the race I was happy. At home he wouldn’t get you excited in the mornings therefore i was pleased he was up there travelling and showing all his usual enthusiasm.

“Much when i feel we saw the mile out, I think we were outstayed by two horses over that trip on your day.

“It’s an unprecedented year this year in where we are and trying to make a bit of ground up, but he gives himself every opportunity to back up quickly because he conserves energy from one race to the next.”

As for the winner, connections have yet to commit to a target, but trainer Andrew Balding admitted in the aftermath that the crack at the Investec Derby will be on his radar, even though the colt’s stamina is not assured.

Sheikh Fahad al Thani, in whose Qatar Racing colours Kameko competes, would also be open to running at Epsom on July 4, but will need his amount of time in making a decision.

He said: “It’s regrettable I couldn’t be there (due to racing happening behind closed doors), nonetheless it was beautiful to watch.

“I think we should have a little consider it. I’ve watched the race a few times now and, in my experience, he was not stopping at the conclusion.

“His sectionals show that that he hit the line and he hit the line well, so it does give us hope to go for the Derby. It is the greatest race in racing.

“He is a beautiful horse and the thing with him is he improved from race to race last year and he did something that (former Qatar Racing star) Roaring Lion didn’t do which was win a Group One as a two-year-old and now he’s won a Classic as well.”

Sheikh Fahad is a director of sponsors Qipco and he added: “It is the race I personally wanted to win more than anything – it was the first race I attended.”