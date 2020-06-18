Royal Ascot 2020 tips and best bets for day three

1.15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (1m2f 3yo 0-105 Handicap)

GLOBAL STORM looked in need of the run when winning a 1m2f handicap at Newmarket, and can shoulder a 5lb penalty to victory here. His main danger is Hypothetical, who is well drawn for Frankie Dettori and whose Kempton form is exercising well; he’s got plenty more to offer. Tritonic can be given another chance at this trip for trainer Alan King, whose only runner at Royal Ascot so far is a winner.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Highland Chief

1.50pm – Wolferton Stakes (1m2f 4yo+ Listed)

FOX TAL could have easily gone to the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes off the rear of his Champion Stakes effort a year ago, and alternatively comes here; he can make the most of an easier opening and prove very hard to beat. Sir Dragonet can run well without of necessity winning. Any rain would enhance the each-way claims of Extra Elusive and King Ottokar, who can both run well from good draws.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Fox Tal

2.25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f 3yo Group 3)

A race that has historically been kind to Guineas runners and fillies recently. FINAL SONG (Nb) fits the bill nicely, and looks to hold a fantastic each-way chance in an open renewal of the race following on from her good fourth placing in the 1000 Guineas. Monarch Of Egypt encountered lots of traffic last time and should appreciate the drop in grade here. Repartee should appreciate the stiffer test of stamina, and could come across a place.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: King Leonidas

3.00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f 2yo Listed)

This race looks a straight clash between Godolphin & Coolmore, with MODERN NEWS looking to have the edge on his debut win at Newmarket on 1000 Guineas day. He should relish the step up to seven furlongs and give Charlie Appleby another consecutive win in the race. Battleground looked defectively in need of the ability on his debut at Naas; they can take a big step up here, and must also appreciate still another furlong.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: First Prophet

3.35pm – Gold Cup (2m4f 4yo+ Group 1)

STRADIVARIUS looks very much usually the one to beat as that he goes in search of a historic third Gold Cup. A lot depends on how much rain falls between now and race time. If the floor does not go too soft, he can win this for John Gosden, Frankie Dettori and Bjorn Nielsen. Nayef Road can take an excellent step forward from his Sagaro Stakes win and chase him home, with 2018 Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter also looking more likely to feature in the finish.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Stradivarius