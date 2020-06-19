Royal Ascot 2020 tips and best bets for day four

See the latest Royal Ascot betting offers

1.15 Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

Open race, a lot is determined by how many of these handle the ever-changing conditions. MIGHTY SPIRIT looks on a good mark based on the pick of her juvenile form, and finally made the breakthrough to win on her behalf last start of 2019; she looks potentially well-drawn in stall 22. Art Power did little wrong in three starts, and rates a big danger. City Walk looks well weighted for his first try in handicap company, and looks an each-way chance.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Art Power

1.50 Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

MOTHER EARTH shaped well on debut, and should have a big step forward from her first run. Willabell needs to take a big step-up from her first cost figure here, but John Gosden posseses an excellent recent record along with his juveniles at Royal Ascot, and she’s respected. Golden Melody was an easy winner of her first start, and can be in the shake-up, with Flying Aletha sure to give her a good tow into the race from stall three.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Valpolicella

2.25 Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

EYE OF HEAVEN’s Newmarket win is looking very smart following yesterday’s Windsor Castle, and he can simply take all the beating. Golden Pal has been the subject of rave reviews from US-based trainer Wesley Ward and can run well, in spite of potentially testing conditions. The Lir Jet looked very useful when breaking the juvenile background on debut at Yarmouth, and can go close for new owners Qatar Racing.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: The Lir Jet

3.00 Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

The form of ELARQAM’s (NAP) recent run at Haydock was boosted in no uncertain terms with Lord North’s wide-margin win in Wednesday’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes; that he should love the soft ground, and can take all of the beating on his first try at 1m4f. Course winner Morando is still another who should relish the soft conditions, and they can go well. Similar comments apply to Hamish, who remains open to lots of improvement after just six starts.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Morando (nap)

3.35 Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

LOPE Y FERNANDEZ made a huge move in the closing stages of the Irish 2000 Guineas and then weaken late; he should appreciate the step back once again to 6 furlongs and, with the recent run under his belt, can prove hard to beat. Course winner Mums Tipple should appreciate the step back once again to 6 furlongs; a repeat of his York win puts him firmly in the mix here. Golden Horde has hardly put a foot wrong up to now and can feature on his seasonal reappearance.

Marcus Armytage’s tip: Lope Y Fernandez