Royal Albert Hall will go bust next year without financial help

The Royal Albert Hall will go bust next year if it fails to secure millions in loans and donations, the main executive has warned.

Craig Hassall said lockdown has cast the cash-strapped BBC Proms venue in to its most ‘perilous’ crisis yet since it approaches its 150th anniversary.

The dormant Kensington theatre has burned through £12million as it shuttered and it has relied on a £5million rescue package to weather the economic hits of the virus.

But it really is still in a race against time and energy to raise another £5million to £10million when it is to survive to reach the milestone.

Forecasting a bleak situation of countless redundancies, the Hall has turned to people for donations to save the ‘livelihoods’ of its staff.

Mr Hassall lashed out at Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden for maybe not setting out an extensive timeline for the beleaguered performing arts sector to reopen, leaving them in the lurch.

‘The Government support has been very oblique and vague,’ the main executive told the i newspaper.

He said ministers ‘haven’t been helpful’ and claimed he only had one meeting with the Culture department a month ago.

Mr Hassall added that, underneath the Government’s current direction for theatres, it will be ‘operationally, financially and artistically’ impossible for the Hall to reopen.

From August, the furlough scheme will place a greater financial burden on employers, who will be asked to split the expenses of wages with the Treasury, ahead of the scheme is wound down entirely by October.

Faced by having an existential crisis, the Royal Albert Hall has made a desperate plea for public donations.

Prominently displayed on its website, it asks: ‘We are a charity with no regular funding from government and we count on the income from our shows.

‘It costs us £12.7m a year to keep up our Grade I-listed building and £14.3m to cover our staff. We need urgent donations to survive this crisis.

‘Without your support, the Hall and the livelihoods of our team are in risk. If you can, please join the others in donating today.’

Opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria, the Hall claims to be the busiest music venue in the world.