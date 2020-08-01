Royal aides despair that Covid-secure quarters in Balmoral are like ‘Colditz prison camp’

Royal aides are despairing that their Covid- safe sleeping quarters in Balmoral are like a ‘Colditz prison camp’.

A group of servants have actually taken a trip as much as the Scottish house of the Royal Family ahead of the Queen and Prince Philip’s arrival this summer season.

The carefully picked group of aides are in a two-week quarantine as they prepare the castle and some have actually discovered conditions desiring.

Staff have actually been prohibited from social activity and the yearly Ghillies Ball has actually likewise been cancelled due to coronavirus.

An expert stated ‘stir-crazy’ aides are staying in the New Block, a dull granite structure with a lots bed rooms outside near the castle.

The expert stated: ‘Without all the regular centers that make a stay enjoyable for personnel, everybody’s stating it’s like being in Colditz, the detainee of war camp.

‘It’s the project from hell due to the fact that there is definitely nothing individuals can do.

‘The social club stays shut and the personnel bar closed. With so little to do they’re going stir-crazy.’

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are anticipated at the Balmoral within days and will remain for 12 weeks

The expert informed The Sun aides are not able leave the castle premises to go to regional stores and bars.

Three chefs, footmen, housemaids, pages and under-butlers are amongst the personnel already presently living at Balmoral.

