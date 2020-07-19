Roy Hodgson says motivation not to blame for Crystal Palace results | Football News





Roy Hodgson says it is ‘erroneous’ to say motivation is to blame for poor results

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has defended his team against accusations they’re lacking motivation.

The Eagles have lost their last six games and face Wolves on Monday night before facing Tottenham in their last match of the season.

Palace have scored just twice – in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea – since beating Bournemouth 2-0 inside their first game back since lockdown in June.

Palace were safe prior to the season was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic but results have already been wretched simply because they returned, leaving Hodgson to deny they will have the wrong mentality.

He said: “That’s the worst thing. Those are the form of accusations which will be launched in your direction.

“But in actual fact in the event that you watch the games and individuals analyse them, I would defy them to say the results have already been a lack of motivation.

“There have been a whole load of things you might put a finger on, which have not helped us getting a result. Personally I don’t think motivation has been a factor at all. In football there are chestnuts. That’s the classic chestnut.

2:51 Highlights from Aston Villa’s make an impression on Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

“When you lose or start to lose games, it’s always you’re not fit enough, you’re not motivated enough, the team selection is wrong etc.

“They are just thrown out, often erroneously, but as a coach you have to accept it’s thrown out there. You know as a coach it’s not true but you cannot stop journalists throwing it out there at you.”

Patrick van Aanholt is out and needs surgery on the shoulder that he dislocated in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, Luka Milivojevic (knee) is a doubt while Gary Cahill (hamstring) is sidelined for other season and Christian Benteke is barred.

They go into the Wolves match sitting 14th in the dining table and Hodgson feels his side have deserved more from their performances.

2:59 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Chelsea’s win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League ABSOLVE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League

“These are periods you go through sometimes. Obviously it’s frustrating and disturbing because one would like things to always be on an even keel and as a coach always hoping when we play well we get results,” he said.

“When you do play well and don’t get results, it’s even more frustrating and disturbing.”