Roy Den Hollander: Murder of men’s rights activist linked to suspected shooter of federal judge’s family, FBI confirms

“As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander,” she stated in an e-mail to CNN.

Altogether, the FBI connection recommends that Den Hollander presumably eliminated his viewed competitor, assaulted the family of a viewed judicial opponent and after that eliminated himself.

Angelucci was noticable dead at the scene. The NCFM said he was shot and eliminated in front of his house.

The suspect in Angelucci’s killing on July 11 was thought to be using a FedEx uniform, a source informed CNN. Den Hollander likewise appears to have actually used a FedEx uniform in the New Jersey shooting of the judge’s family, which eliminated her 20- year-old child and hurt her other half, CNN has reported

Den Hollander was tossed out of men’s rights group

Angelucci was a popular men’s rights activist and acted as the vice president and board member of the NCFM, a company that battles what they argue is legal discrimination versus guys.

In current years, he and the NCFM won a case that argued the Selective Service Administration’s male-only military draft was unconstitutional. The judgment is presently under appeal.

Den Hollander was associated with a different federal case– managed by Judge Salas in 2015– that likewise argued the male-only military draft was unconstitutional. Salas sided versus a part of Den Hollander’s arguments last spring, however likewise concurred with some of his claims and enabled the claim to continue.

Den Hollander left the case in 2019 and informed the law practice that chose it up that he was terminally ill

Paul Elam, a pal of Angelucci and fellow men’s rights activist, stated he thinks Den Hollander harbored an animosity versus Angelucci for many years since they both represented cases objecting to the male-only selective service registration.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, likewise stated Den Hollander raged that he had actually not been associated with the group’s claim versus the Selective Service System inCalifornia

.

He informed CNN he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after he called and threatened him around December 2015.

“(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn’t his case, primarily,” Crouch informed CNN on the phone. “He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass.”

The NCFM stated in a declaration it was deeply saddened by the attack on Salas’s family.

“We are deeply dismayed to hear that this senseless act was perpetrated by a self-described men’s rights activist and unequivocally denounce anyone who uses violence to intimidate and harm people,” Crouch stated. “We offer our condolences and prayers to Judge Salas and the Anderl family.”