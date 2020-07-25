Roy Den Hollander confirmed as suspect in slaying of men’s rights activist

The constable’s department discovered that Den Hollander, 72, came to a San Bernardino train station on July 7 and leased an automobile.

“On July 11, 2020, Den Hollander drove his rental car to Marc Angelucci’s residence where he shot and killed him,” the press release stated. “Hollander immediately fled the area in his rental car. After the murder, Den Hollander boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California.”

Investigators on both shootings discovered that the suspect was thought to be using a FedEx uniform, sources informed CNN.

Den Hollander, 72, was discovered dead on Monday from what 2 police sources stated is thought to be a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Den Hollander threatened the men’s rights group

An FBI examination recommends that Den Hollander apparently eliminated a viewed competitor, assaulted the household of a viewed judicial opponent and after that eliminated himself.

Den Hollander was likewise a lawyer who declared to be part of the men’s rights motion and explained himself as “anti-feminist.”

In current years, the NCFM has actually argued the Selective Service Administration’s male-only military draft was unconstitutional. Both Angelucci and Den Hollander were included in different cases arguing the topic.

Den Hollander’s case was managed by Judge Salas in2015 Salas sided versus a part of Den Hollander’s arguments last spring, however likewise concurred with some of his claims and permitted the claim to continue.

Den Hollander left the case in 2019 and informed the law office that chose it up that he was terminally ill

Paul Elam, a good friend of Angelucci and fellow men’s rights activist, stated he thinks Den Hollander harbored an animosity versus Angelucci for several years since they both represented cases objecting to the male-only selective service registration.

Harry Crouch, president of the NCFM, stated Den Hollander raged that he had actually not been included in the group’s claim versus the Selective Service System in California.

He informed CNN he kicked Den Hollander out of the group after he called and threatened him around December 2015.

“(Den Hollander) was upset that it wasn’t his case, primarily,” Crouch informed CNN on the phone. “He was very upset and threatened to come to California and kick my ass.”

After Den Hollander was discovered dead, private investigators found he had a list of possible targets that consisted of numerous judges, 2 police sources informed CNN. The individuals on the list have actually been informed by the FBI, one of the sources stated.