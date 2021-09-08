Row House is disrupting the publishing industry with more diverse authors and better contracts
Row House is disrupting the publishing industry with more diverse authors and better contracts

Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous spoke with Row House Founder and President Rebekah Borucki about how her publishing company strives to attract more diverse authors by offering $40,000 up front and a 40% royalty share.

