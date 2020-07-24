ROVSUN 60 Can Beverage Refrigerator, Mini Cooler with Removable Shelves, Temperature Adjustable Fridge for Soda, Beer, Wine & Cold Water, Liquid Drink, Summer Machine for Kitchen, Dorm, Office or Bar



Mini Fridge Beverage Cooler

The ROVSUN Beverage Cooler is ideal for any space, to keep all drinks at their coolest. The free-standing cooler has a glass door with a stainless steel frame for constant beverage viewing pleasure. Its sleek, black exterior and LED interior light bulb allow you to see your beverages, day or night. With 2 adjustable and removable shelves, you can conveniently store up to 60 standardized soda or beer cans, many bottles of water, and even several bottles of wine! Make your life a whole lot easier, your party guests a whole lot happier, your thirst quenched a whole lot faster, and buy one today!

ROVSUN 60 can beverage refrigerator



Great for Any Space

Our Beverage Cooler has a large capacity with plenty of space for cans, bottles, and more. The cooler contains 2 adjustable and removable shelves to organize and prioritize the items inside. Keep drinks perfectly cool and impress your thirsty guests. The noiseless fan, which is located on the top level of the chamber, keeps consistent air circulation for a uniform temperature supply throughout. Also features modern LED light, and personal temperature control for using with convenience. (Note: Not suitable for perishable items.)

Package Includes:

1 x Beverage Refrigerator

2 x Shelves

1 x Manual

Specifications:

Power Supply：115V/60HZ

Capaclty：1.6Cu.Ft/46L

Temperature：39-61℉

Unit Dimension: 17.5″ *17.3″ *19.3″

Net Weight:36.5Lbs/16.3kg

Certification: UL Listed

MODERN ELECTRIC BEVERAGE COOLER



Having a separate beverage cooler & refrigerator is a great thing. ROVSUN provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. You get that convenient combination and much more with this splendid beverages refrigerator. This model offers 60 can capacity and is energy-star compliant to help keep electricity costs as low as possible. The popular appliance is a perfect match for apartments, rec-rooms, bars, cottages, and offices.

Adjustable Temperature

Choose from 7 custom thermostat settings to keep your food and drinks at the perfect temperature. Whether it’s lunch at the office or cold drinks at home, the choice is yours.

Removable & Adjustable Shelves

Don’t worry about the shelves. Sturdy, Removable, adjustable racks let you keep almost any size can or bottle in this beverage cooler. Arrange your collection of soda, beer and unusual containers any way you like.

Reversible Door

The door swing direction is also reversible for customization to your specific requirements. Clear reversible door swing can be quickly and easily adjusted for opening from either the left or right-hand side and is easy to see what drinks are being chilled

Efficient Cooling System

The inside fan helps to evenly circulate the cold air to every corner to achieve the cooling effect. The three-dimensional air-cooling cycle system ensures that each corner of the wine cabinet maintains a constant temperature of ±1 °C.

Capacity

60 Can

3.2 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

3.5 Cu.Ft

5.0 Cu.Ft

Dimensions

17.5″ x 17.3″ x 19.3″

19.1″ x 20″ x 33.5″

19.1″ x 20″ x 33.5″

19.1″ x 20″ x 33.5″

21.5″ x 21″ x 31″

27.5x 21.8″ x 33″

Color

Black

Black

Silver

Red

White

White

【Flexible Beverage Storage】3 tiers of beverage shelves (different shelf height adjustable) with removable slide-out chrome shelves allows for the storage of both wine and beverages, including tall bottles and cans. Am maximum capacity of 60 – 12 oz. standard cans.

【Durable and Convenient】Steel shell cabinet with stainless steel trimmed glass door. Clear reversible double paned glass door make it easy to see what drinks are being chilled and make its outlook perfect for decoration. Recessed handle for easily getting drinks in and out.

【Interior LED Light】A manual controlled blue LED light illuminates the beverage selection making it easier to find a drink

【Space Saving】Suitable in multiple situation. Great choice for your workplace, living room, dorm, even a small kitchen or etc. Product dimension: 17.5″ x 17.3″ x 19.3″