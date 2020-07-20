ROVSUN 2 Door Compact Refrigerator with Freezer, 3.2 CU FT Upright Mini Fridge Cooler for Food Drink Beer Storage with Removable Shelves, Ice Tray, Scraper, Perfect for Apartment, Bedroom, Office & Dorm



ROVSUN Mini Fridge with Freezer, 3.2 Cu.Ft, Silence, 2 Door, Ideal Small Refrigerator for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, RV

The 3.2 Cu. Ft. small refrigerator with freezer combines contemporary style with cutting-edge refrigeration technology. It handles cold food storage in an environmentally sustainable way. The sleek design suits any household and blends with a variety of decorating schemes. This mini refrigerator and freezer has a total capacity of 3.2 cubic feet. Smart interior design features make every cubic inch count. Two interior racks can be easily adjusted to accommodate your immediate needs, while shelves and beverage holders in the door provide extra storage options. An adjustable thermostat allows you to keep your cooled items at an optimum temperature. The flush back design and invisible door handle give this combo device a sleek, modern look.

ROVSUN 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Refrigerator



2 Door Design

Our refrigerator includes a freezer and a refrigeration compartment to keep your food and drinks fresh and completely refrigerated.

It is equipped with a cooling compressor for optimum cooling performance.

The compact design is both beautiful and practical. It is perfect for small spaces and small corners, saving you space！

Specification

Power Supply : 115V/60HZ

Freezing capacity： 0.93 CU.FT

Refrigerated temperature：32-50ºF

Unit Dimension: 19.1″ *20″ *33.5″

Net Weight: 53Lbs

Certification: UL Listed

Large Storage Space



A roomy inside of our fridge features a freezer compartment, two slide-out glass shelves, a storage drawer and can dispensers built into the interior of the door. It offers ample storage space. You can store, refrigerate and freeze food and beverages anytime, anywhere. It’s a perfect complement to your home, office and anywhere else.

Adjustable Thermostat

You can use the adjustable thermostat to set the temperature to -13°F to 50°F to keep your food at the desired temperature. It is easy to operate and can better preserve food.

Removable Shelves

The small glass shelf is movable and easy to clean. Drinks can be cooled to the coldest touch by the included drip tray. It can bring great convenience to your life.

Crisper Drawer

The crisper drawer is designed for your fruits and vegetables, which always keeps them fresh. And huge capacity is enough to meet your daily needs.

UL CERTIFICATED- Our Compact 2 door refrigerator and freezer is UL certificated, all the items are tested to ensure safety and longevity, we can guarantee that you will receive a safe, efficient and well built refrigerator.

FRIDGE & FREEZER CAMBO- This unit features a 1 cu. ft. freezer to store frozen foods and a 2.2 cu. ft. refrigerator to keep your food and drinks fresh and completely refrigerated. And the two exterior doors allows you to access the freezer or the refrigeration compartment.

EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE- Equipped with a cooling compressor for optimum cooling performance. And with the mechanical temperature control, you can set the temperature of the refridgerator at the range of 32° to 50°F. The freezing temperature is always under 5ºF.

USER FRIENDLY DESIGN- 1.The crisper drawer is designed to keep your fruits and vegetables always fresh; 2.includes ice scraper for manual deicing and ice tray for making ice cubes; 3.equipped with a removable glass shelf which allows you to adjust the heights of the section in the fridge; 4. works quiet.

SUITABLE FOR MANY OCCASIONS- Midsize fridge freezer is portable and space saving, can be used at kitchen, dinning room, dormitory, office, bar.