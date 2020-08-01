Rove suggests Trump contrast his handling of coronavirus with Obama-Biden response to ‘swine flu’ outbreak

“It was very interesting because they said we are doing everything we should be doing now,” Rove stated. “These are not easy situations, there is no simple formula, but we are doing everything that we should be done is being done now.”

FAUCI: LIMITATIONS ON TRAVEL FROM CHINA, EUROPE, UK SAVED LIVES EARLY IN PANDEMIC

Rove stated the statement of Fauci and Redfield provided “a strong defense of the administration’s perspective.”

“This is a difficult time for the president, but he’s got to continue to say, ‘This is what I have done, here are the challenges that I have faced in all of this … and here’s the contrast with my opponent.”

To that end, Rove remembered that Obama’s so-called “ebola czar” Ronald Klain, said last year that the H1N1 response was comprised of ” a lot of truly excellent, truly gifted individuals [who] were dealing with it– and we did every possible thing incorrect.”

“Sixty million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time, and it’s just purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history,” Klain included, according to TheBlaze “It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”

The previous George W. Bush consultant included that Biden himself provided Trump an attack angle recently when he set out 6 “new” techniques to fight the pandemic in an interview with MSNBC.

“He listed six things, every one of which is being done by the administration already,” Rove stated, “from using the Defense Production Act to appointing a commissioner to be in charge of production and distribution of vaccines.”