Rove says North Carolina gov should have reached ‘understanding’ to keep GOP convention in Charlotte

The RNC announced Thursday that Jacksonville had been plumped for to host part of the August convention following disagreements with Cooper over coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The business facets of the convention will still be conducted in Charlotte, but the big set-piece occasions, including Trump’s speech accepting the party’s nomination for president, will soon be in Jacksonville.

“I would hate to be the individual in charge of pulling off Wednesday and Thursday [of convention week] in Jacksonville,” Rove said. “They have spent a year and a half or two [years], very tough work to pull together the Charlotte convention now we are in the middle of June. In the middle of August, the 3rd week of August, they are going to do the past day and a half in Jacksonville and that’s going to be a big undertaking,” he added.

Host Neil Cavuto asked if the RNC moving its convention from one battleground state to another would cost the president among North Carolina voters.

“I don’t know. I think it depends,” Rove said. “I think if you’re a Democrat, it’s good riddance. If you’re Republican, you’re irritated at [Cooper]. My sense is for ticket splitters, independent voters, swing voters, it’s not going to be a dispositive issue.”

However, Rove added that the Tar Heel State will lose out on the potential economic boost that hosting a national political convention typically brings.