Roush Fenway’s Jack Roush says pandemic “has really hit us hard”

With 3 races staying till the 2020 Cup Series playoff field is set, both RFR motorists– Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman– are on the outdoors searching in.

Buescher is 22nd in the series standings and Newman 25th. Both motorists’ playoff hopes rest in winning among the 3 staying races– a doubleheader this weekend at Dover, Del., andAug 30 on the Daytona oval.

“I’m obviously disappointed because at this late date we still don’t have cars in the (playoffs),” group co-owner Jack Roush statedTuesday “But this viral epidemic and the shutdown that has gone with it – the lack of practice time and the lack of a chance to get the drivers as close as they need to to the crew chiefs – has really hit us hard.

“Of course, Ryan lost time because of his accident at Daytona and he was coming into his second year with us and we had hopes of being able to capitalize on the first year, which has not helped us out as much as I’d hoped.

“Of course, Chris and (crew chief) Luke Lambert were new to one another and they’ve had very little chance to build the kind of chemistry that it takes to really be successful at this level, so we’ve had an uphill battle all year.”

Missed opportunities

Newman was on the edge of winning the season-opening Daytona 500 when he was gathered in a.