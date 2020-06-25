Roundup: Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims

Image copyright

Getty Images

Chemical firm Bayer is to pay up to $10.9bn (£8.8bn) to settle cancer claims linked to its Roundup weedkiller.

The glyphosate-based product has been subject to about 125,000 lawsuits over its allegedly carcinogenic effects.

New York-based attorney Weitz & Luxenberg says it has now reached a settlement for almost 100,000 people.

Bayer denies any wrongdoing but said the payout would end “uncertainty”.

Roundup was originally launched by US firm Monsanto, which bought by Bayer in 2018.

Since its introduction more than four decades ago, it is now known as the world’s hottest weedkiller,

As part of the settlement, Bayer will pay up to $9.6bn to resolve outstanding claims, and put aside a further $1.25bn to deal with any future action, the company said in a statement on its website.

“It has been a long journey, but we are very pleased that we’ve achieved justice for the tens of thousands of people who, through no fault of their own, are suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma after using a product Monsanto assured them was safe,” Robin Greenwald, Practice Group Chair, Environmental Pollution and Consumer Protection at Weitz & Luxenberg, said in a statement.

Up to $5bn of the agreed payout will be released this year, with a further $5bn paid in 2021. Bayer said an agreement hadn’t yet been reached for around 25% of the outstanding claims.

“First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” wrote Werner Baumann, leader of Bayer.

He repeated the company’s view that the science indicates “Roundup does not cause cancer, and therefore, is not responsible for the illnesses alleged in this litigation”.

Bans on glyphosate

The German chemical giant bought Monsanto for $63bn two years ago and instantly faced legal battles on the herbicide.

In August 2018, a California court issued the first ruling linking Roundup to cancer, awarding claimants substantial compensation.

In their lawsuits, users blame Roundup and its active component glyphosate because of their non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers.

Glyphosate could be the active ingredient in lots of weedkillers, even though science about its safety is still not even close to conclusive. Some countries have banned herbicides that contain glyphosate while others carry on to utilize them.

Bayer denies glyphosate is just a carcinogen, a posture backed by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

In addition to the Roundup compensation, Bayer may also pay about $820m to settle cases related to water pollution from the utilization of the now-banned toxic chemical compound polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB).

On top of this, yet another $400m will soon be paid by Bayer to settle allegations that its dicamba-based herbicide caused damage to crops. Dicamba in addition has now been banned in America.