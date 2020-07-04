Roundabout’s £2.3million cost drives locals round the bend after its original budget trebled
- Roundabout that prioritises cyclists and pedestrians over vehicles is criticised
- The project originally had an £800,000 budget nonetheless it costs went along to £2.3million
- Planners were criticised for starting the project without checking for problems
Britain’s first roundabout that offers cyclists and pedestrians priority over vehicles has come under fire after its costs trebled to £2.3million.
Cambridgeshire County Council has been accused of ‘recklessly pushing ahead’ with the project, which originally had an £800,000 budget.
The council blamed the costs on ‘unexpected utility work’ and the pandemic.
But campaigners criticised planners for starting the project without initially checking for issues.
Edward Leigh, of Smarter Cambridge Transport, said the council had ‘recklessly pushed ahead with a scheme before completing detailed survey work’.
He added it could have been easier to spend money on other cycling schemes.
And one local said: ‘This was never an accident blackspot. Just vain politics to brag about being a first in UK.’
The roundabout is based on a Dutch design.
Motorists using an inner ring need certainly to let cyclists pass on a red outer ring. There are also zebra crossings for pedestrians at all four exits.
It was as a result of be finished in April but it is currently expected to be completed the following month.
Motorists’ a reaction to news of the roundabout
Paul Howell: ‘Can’t wait for every one (yes everyone) to get confused and the accidents to begin happening.
‘How about spending the money on road schemes that need it.’
Alice Hodkinson: ‘Really Bad. This is a cyclist killing zone, like radegund road Perne Road.’
Tony Stark: ‘Putting pedestrian crossings on these in Cambridge is loading the bullet right into a gun. I really hope when the accidents begin to build up, the city council will be prepared to pay out as ultimately it will likely be their fault.
‘The road networks in Cambridge are outdated and can maybe not deal with the current and ever increasing flow. Better road networks ought to be a priority maybe not further slowing it down and prioritising pedestrian and cycle ways.’
Helen Lake: ‘We have similar roundabouts in France and I do maybe not think they’re a good idea as a result of the pedestrian crossings being placed so close to the roundabout.
‘Cars wanting to exit the roundabout will undoubtedly be blocked by people crossing – in France the majority of the time they don’t really bother to prevent at zebra crossing anyway…. but when they do, cars fill up the circulation space on the roundabout!!! Not a good idea at all!!!’
Source: Cambridge News
