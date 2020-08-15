Round with President Trump could be ‘omen’ for Jim Herman at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Jim Herman shot his profession low round Saturday at the Wyndham Championship, and he may have President Donald Trump to thank for it.

Before developing himself on the PGA Tour, Herman operated in the professional store at Trump Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey and played frequentlywith Trump The 2 have actually kept their relationship considering that Trump used up residency in the Oval Office, and they shared friendly rounds in the weeks preceding each of Herman’s 2 previous wins at the 2016 Houston Open and 2019Barbasol Championship Their newest round together came simply 3 weeks back at Trump’s Bedminster home.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve had him in my corner for a long time, one of my biggest fans,” Herman stated. “Whenever I play with him, I usually have some good finishes. Last two wins I had, played with him either the week or two weeks before. Maybe three weeks is still within reach of his, I guess, little bit of luck for me.”

There wasn’t much luck included with Herman’s third-round 61, a bogey-free journey around Sedgefield Country Club that got him to 14 under for the week and briefly saw him connect for the lead. Herman birdied 9 of his last 14 …