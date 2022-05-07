Round table discussion on "Russia-Karabakh historical and cultural ties" in Stepanakert | Morning

As reported by the press service of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University, today, on May 7, in Stepanakert, on the joint initiative of the same university, the Independent Center for Strategic Studies of the Russian community of Nagorno Karabakh, a roundtable discussion on “Russia-Karabakh historical-cultural ties” was held in the conference hall of Europe Hotel. -Discussion dedicated to the May triple holiday.

Rector of the CIS Donara Gabrielyan, Head of the Independent Center for Strategic Studies Gharib Babayan, and Head of the Russian community of Nagorno Karabakh Alexander Bordov made speeches.

The main topics of the reports were the historical role of the Russian language, the mechanisms of political-practical restraint used by Russia in the Azerbaijani-Artsakh conflict, the destruction of Armenian historical and cultural monuments in the occupied settlements of Artsakh, etc.

The speakers used such meetings, during which different topics are discussed, as well as different proposals are brought together. They touched upon the centuries-old friendship of the Armenian-Russian peoples, respect for the Russian language, the prevalence of the use of the language, holding joint events and other issues.

The photos were provided by the university’s press service