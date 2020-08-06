Round of 64 at U.S. Women’s Amateur: Rachel Heck, Gabi Ruffels advance

The preliminary of match play Thursday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur supplied plenty of great headings.

Medalist Rachel Heck advanced to the 2nd round for the very first time.

Defending champ Gabriela Ruffels kept her hopes of back-to-back titles alive.

Wake Forest colleagues Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio each won, while Michigan State colleagues Valery Plata and Haylin Harris needed to play each other, with Plata coming away with the success.

And after all of it, we have some appealing second-round matches on the table for Friday early morning at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

First, there was Heck, leading off the day with her match versus Arizona’s ThereseWarner The inbound freshman drained pipes a couple of long birdie putts to stake a 4-up lead through 4 holes, however Warner clawed her method back, sinking a 50- footer for birdie on the penultimate hole to require an 18 th hole.

Heck had the ability to advance with a birdie at the last, making the 2nd round of match play for the very first time in 4 USWA looks.

“I just got off to a hot start, but then I fully expected her to make a lot of birdies, make a run at it and come back, which of course she did,” Heck stated. “… Not until 18 was over was I able to feel confident about it.”

Speaking of self-confidence, …