Rouhani urges digital economy investments in Iran – Middle East Monitor

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani harassed the significance of the digital economy for the nation’s improvement, including that investing in the digital economy is extra dependable and cheaper when in comparison with the standard economy.

Speaking at a ceremony held yesterday by the Information and Communication Technology Ministry to unveil infrastructure tasks, Rouhani pointed to the significance of data know-how, in specific on account of the unfold of the coronavirus He stated that through the pandemic 77 million individuals have been supplied loans, with out them having to go to banks. This was solely achieved “through electronic and digital systems”.

The Iranian president stated that the standard economy takes between 10-20 years to supply returns, whereas investments performed by the digital economy are quicker to bear fruit.

He hailed the achievements made in the Iranian well being sector by digital communication or cellphone calls, with out nose to nose contact, which was notably helpful in serving to the federal government and the well being system combat the coronavirus.

While the digital economy constitutes 14 per cent of some nations’ economies, it makes up 6.5 per cent of the Islamic Republic’s, in response to Rouhani, who harassed that this share wants to extend.