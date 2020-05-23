Rouhani says Iran to retaliate over any U.S. ‘trouble’ for Venezuela-bound tankers – Panorama

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of retaliatory measures in opposition to the United States if Washington prompted issues for tankers carrying Iranian gasoline to Venezuela, Reuters reported.

“If our tankers in the Caribbean or anywhere in the world face trouble caused by the Americans, they (the U.S.) will also be in trouble,” Rouhani stated in a phone dialog with Qatar’s Emir, Iranian Mehr information company reported.

“Iran will never initiate a conflict,” Rouhani stated. “We have always the legitimate right to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity and to serve our national interests, and we hope that the Americans will not commit an error.”

The supply reminds that the shipments have prompted a diplomatic standoff between Iran and Venezuela and the United States as each nations are beneath U.S. sanctions. Washington is contemplating measures in response, in accordance to a senior U.S. official, who didn’t elaborate on any choices being weighed.