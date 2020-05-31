Roughly 400 arrests were made in Los Angeles Saturday night

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan introduced {that a} curfew will go into impact from eight p.m. to five a.m. Monday for so long as the police chief deems crucial.

All public streets and areas will probably be closed besides to those that are going to and from work, he introduced at a information convention Sunday.

Duggan mentioned he made the choice after the variety of individuals arrested from exterior the Detroit space went up final night.

Duggan mentioned they don’t wish to arrest individuals for violating the curfew and can give them “a great opportunity” to go dwelling.

Arrests: Detroit Police Chief James Craig mentioned police arrested 84 individuals final night, which was double the arrests from the night earlier than.

Craig mentioned that almost all of arrests were from the metro Detroit space, however not from the town space. Two individuals were arrested from out of state, one from Ohio and one other from Tennessee.

At least 75% of the arrests final night were from out of the realm – a rise from 65% the night earlier than, Duggan mentioned.

A small portion of the protesters are “intent on destruction,” he mentioned, and most arrests occurred after 12 a.m. Duggan additionally mentioned that, based on police investigations, this group seems to be organized. These individuals have walkie-talkies and provide vans, he mentioned, and

The metropolis hasn’t seen the identical quantity of destruction and fires as different cities throughout the US, Duggan mentioned.