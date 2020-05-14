Rouget backs Sottsass to bounce back after defeat | Racing News

Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget expects to see a distinct Sottsass when he tackles the Prix Ganay subsequent month.

Much consideration surrounded the return of the four-year-old at ParisLongchamp on Monday, however the colt – who had solely Waldgeist and Enable in entrance of in final 12 months’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – failed to hearth within the Prix d’Harcourt.

Sent off at odds on, he couldn’t get in a severe blow on the enterprise finish and was finally two lengths adrift of Shaman.

Having had time to mirror, Rouget informed Sky Sports Racing: “I think he is more relaxed than last year and maybe he was not himself in the morning, maybe too relaxed, so maybe he should have one work more to win, but he will win next time, normally.”

Sottsass hit the headlines final season in upsetting Persian King within the Prix du Jockey Club and Rouget has a contender for this 12 months’s version of the French Derby within the form of Port Guillaume, who impressed in a situations race at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday.

Rouget mentioned: “The Jockey Club is a target with him, I don’t know if he runs once more before or if we go straight to the big race, knowing we have plenty of races during the summer and autumn.”

Rouget additionally has a number one likelihood within the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) with Simeen, a classy winner below Christophe Soumillon at Chantilly on Wednesday.

Rouget mentioned: “Simeen gained very simply twice at two and after that she did a bit of rising, so I let her be very quiet for the autumn. With this late begin to the season it’s not straightforward to prep the French Guineas, so I did not need to give her a tough race.

“Christophe did a good job with her. She won by the minimum and I hope she will be OK for the second race. That was the thing to do.”