Rostropovich's "sponsor" urges to write songs and inspire teenagers | Morning:

French cellist Marc Copey visited Armenia for the first time

There have been cases when, as soon as the concert prospectus of a guest musician performing in Armenia appeared, there was a stir among specialists. In this case, we are talking about the famous French cellist Marc Coupé, who recently performed at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Eduard Topchyan, commenting on the famous and frequently performed concerto of world cello literature by Eduard Elgar.



And how to explain the interest of our musicians towards the French cellist, we found out in a conversation with the artists. There is one reason. On the advice of cellist Mstislav Rostropovich and violinist Lord Yehudi Menuhin in 1988. Mark, 18, took part in the prestigious Bach Competition traditionally held in Germany, winning two prizes at once, the first and “Bach for Best Performance”.



After the main rehearsal with the Philharmonic, Mark Copey gave us a few minutes. He enthusiastically informed that yesterday he held a master class with our young cellists. “In any country, in parallel with tours, I always meet with young people. Naturally, this is the first time I have heard your cellists and by communicating with them, I assure you that you have a talented generation. “I just feel happy,” he said, adding that keeping young musicians in the spotlight “inherited” from Rostropovich.

To the observation that talent is talent, but no less important, for example, to have sponsors like Rostropovich and Menuhin, and at the beginning of his career, our interlocutor agreed, saying that Rostropovich not only paid great attention to young musicians, but also enriched them in the true sense of the word. literature for cello, inspiring composers to write new works.

“During the very first meeting, he was able to inspire the composer, persuade him to write new works. “And more than a hundred composers in the world, including Prokofiev, Schnidke, Khachatryan, Bernstein, created especially for Rostropovich, who became the first performer of their works,” said the cellist.

To the half-joking-half-serious question, does he also persuade composers to write works for cello by the example of Rostropovich? Mark Kopey’s answer was brief, of course, yes. “Recently, I have been collaborating with Michel Petrosyan, a well-known Armenian composer with French roots. I have talented Armenian musician friends, French pianist Varduhi Yeritsyan, British cellist Alexander Chaushyan, who, in my opinion, performed Khachatryan’s concert-rhapsody among the works of other composers during the celebrations of his 100th birthday. “

The cellist performs with world-renowned bands under the direction of renowned conductors, so his opinion of our Philharmonic was important. “Under the direction of Maestro Topchyan, I will perform the British composer ‘s cello concerto, where the variety of characters, melodic saturation and freshness of harmony are obvious, the roots of which are in British folklore. Naturally, I have interpreted this composition with many orchestras. From the first sounds of the rehearsal with your Philharmonic, I was surprised by how the conductor and the orchestra feel the nuances of British folklore. “And later I remembered the words of my friend Chaushyan that Armenians have a centuries-old culture, which helps to understand the culture of other peoples,” said Mark Kopey.



Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

19.03.2022: