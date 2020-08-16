Rossi urges riders to control aggression after ‘terrifying’ crash By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Czech Republic Grand Prix



(Reuters) – Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi has actually prompted riders who make their method up to the premier class to workout care when defending track positions to prevent a repeat of the scary crash that stopped the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The warning came out early in the race when Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha hit the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco, with their cartwheeling bikes almost securing Rossi at turn 3 of the Red Bull Ring.

The 2 bikes missed out on the 41-year-old and group mate Maverick Vinales by inches as they decreased to work out the turn and Rossi looked noticeably shaken when he returned to the garage prior to the race’s reboot.

“It was so scary, it was terrifying,” Rossi, a seven-times premier class champ, stated. “For me, now everybody is very aggressive but also from the small classes.

” I believe it is great to be aggressive due to the fact that everyone attempts to do the optimum, however for me we do not have to overemphasize, due to the fact that we require to keep in mind that this sport is really unsafe.

“You need to respect the other riders that are on track with you. We can’t forget this sport is very dangerous, especially in a track where you have long straights and you’re always going 300km/hr.”

Rossi, …