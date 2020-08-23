Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

Rossi had actually been trading the lead with Ganassi’s Scott Dixon, as they showed to be the class of the field out front, however a dropped wheelnut on his right-rear corner throughout a pitstop indicated he was late leaving his pits, and he banged wheels with Sato as he left his pit.

The resulting penalty examined by Indy Car stewards indicated Rossi had to fight back from the back of the field and was making great development up until he lost control at Turn 2 on Lap 144 while running 17 th and knocked the wall.

“We were never planning on being that far back,” statedRossi “We just lost it, there’s a lot of dirty air back there and it was tough in Turn 2 all day. The problem was, the #27 NAPA Andretti Honda was awesome, I thought we had a car to win, and I don’t even want to talk about the penalty right now, I’m going to have to have a long conversation with somebody about that.”

Rossi was then revealed a replay of the pit lane event with Sato by NBC, and when asked what he believed responded: “Obviously I can’t see anything, I just go on when I’m told, but Takuma has been moving in reaction at restarts and doesn’t get a penalty, so consistency is… we’ll talk about it.

“I don’t have an opinion right now, it’s obviously frustrating and there’s two sides to every story.”