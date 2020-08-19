Ross Spano: Florida Republican congressman loses primary challenge, CNN projects

Rep. Ross Spano lost the GOP nomination to Scott Franklin, the Lakeland City Commissioner, who attacked Spano over an investigation into allegations of potential campaign finance violations in the race for central Florida’s 15th congressional district.

Last November, Spano said that he planned to “cooperate fully with the Justice Department,” after the House Ethics committee announced that at the request of the department it would defer a review into allegations that Spano may have received improper loans in excess of federal campaign contribution limits.

Spano said at the time, “we acknowledged that mistakes were made with respect to the campaign loans, but those mistakes were completely inadvertent and unintentional,” adding, “We are confident that upon review, the Justice Department will see it that way, too.”

Franklin seized on the issue, with one campaign ad superimposing the word “CRIMINAL” in all capital letters over an image of Spano. Another ad says via voiceover, “Whether Spano is incompetent or corrupt, he shouldn’t be your congressman.”