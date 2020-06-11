Ross Kemp says Barbara Windsor didn’t recognise him amid ‘deeply upsetting’ dementia battle

Ross Kemp described the moment his former EastEnders co-star Barbara Windsor was unable to recognise him following her ongoing battle with dementia.

The actor, who first starred in the soap as Windsor’s son in 1990, will undoubtedly be exploring the condition in two-part documentary Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia, which airs on ITV tonight (11 June).

Speaking to The Sun about watching Windsor’s state deteriorate over the last six years, Kemp recalled initially the 82-year-old actor struggled to recognise him.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines

“I’ve been in Barbara Windsor’s house for just a few minutes. I’m sitting down with a cup of tea and a biscuit with my friend of three decades,” that he said. “I’m taken aback, but I can’t show it. When I arrived, she greeted me with a hug, as you of her ­closest friends.

“Barbara was my ‘TV mum’ on EastEnders and is hilariously funny and ­vivacious, with a rapier wit – we’ve always had a giggle, on and off set. But now she plainly has no idea who I’m,” that he continued, describing Windsor asking him: “Who are you?” and “What are you doing here?”

Read more

“I’ve been friends with Barbara and [her husband] Scott for 25 years. I see her as often when i can – every month or two before the lockdown – and the deterioration in her condition has been shocking and to those of us near to her, deeply upsetting.”

Windsor, who became a household name through the Carry On films and appearing in EastEnders as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell since 1994, was clinically determined to have Alzheimer’s infection in 2014.

While her health has declined in recent years, the actor was named in 2019 as a new ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society and joined a campaign encouraging the Prime Minister to review the “devastating” state of look after the disease.