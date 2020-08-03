Ross Co 1 – 0 Motherwell

It was a tale of 2 charges as Ross County got their Scottish Premiership project off to a winning start by beating 10- guy Motherwell 1-0 at the Global Energy Stadium.

The hosts began brilliantly, and they were rewarded when Ross Stewart absolutely scored from the area (24) after Harry Paton was fouled inside the charge location by Declan Gallagher.

Motherwell, who ended up third last season, had a wonderful opportunity to equalise when Coll Donaldson’s t-shirt pull on Jordan White in the charge location was found by referee Nick Walsh, however Liam Donnelly sent out the area- kick broad.

The visitors had Callum Lang dispatched late on for a negative obstacle on Michael Gardyne as Stuart Kettlewell’s side hung on to sign up with Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and St Mirren with an opening weekend win.

Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly misses out on a charge versus Ross County



How Ross County edged past Motherwell

Ross County began the much better of the 2 sides and goalkeeper Trevor Carson came through a number of early tests, stopping Lee Erwin’s header and touching Stewart’s strike from a tight angle onto the crossbar.