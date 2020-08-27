Rosie O’Donnell reveals she has ‘compassion’ for Ellen DeGeneres amid toxic workplace scandal

“You can’t fake your essence,” O’Donnell informed Busy Phillips on her podcast “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best“

“That’s why I have compassion for Ellen [DeGeneres], right?” she included. “I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

The 58-year-old performer likewise confessed she hasn’t looked like a visitor on “The Ellen Show.”

“You know how Ellen surprises everyone?” she stated, “I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scare me and give me a heart attack.”

O’Donnell exposed she wished to have her own program or be a co-host due to the fact that of her growing household. She wished to have the ability to invest quality time with her household instead of be on a motion picture area for extended periods of time.

” I needed to get a baby-sitter, due to the fact that I had not had a baby-sitter till then and he resembled, you understand, 8, 9 months old. So I got my [housekeeper], Maria, to come with me to the film set to assist look after him, and when I got back after, like, the 2nd day of 12 hours, he would not pertain to me. He was sticking with Maria … And I believed, I require a task where he can mature with his …