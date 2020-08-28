Rosie O’Donnell Defends Ellen – And Blames Her Bad Reputation On Fame & ‘Social Awkwardness’

We have actually heard several fascinating reasons from Ellen DeGeneres‘ Celebrity Defense Squad, but “she’ s socially uncomfortable” is a brand-new one!

In fairness, this defense originates from the a single person who is distinctively certified to comprehend Ellen’ s situation: Rosie O’Donnell, who hosted her own popular talk program from 1996– 2002 (notoriously followed by a couple short stints on The View). Rosie was a visitor on Busy Philipps’s brand-new podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, and briefly weighed in on the scandal presently surrounding Ellen’s program.

Related: Ellen Will ‘Talk To Fans’ Upon Return To Talk Show

The 58- year- old noted she’s understood Ellen for several years and has her “own kind of history with her,” humorously sharing why she’s never ever been on the program. She discussed:

“You know how Ellen surprises everyone? I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scare me and give me a heart attack.”

Touching on the scandal itself, in which Ellen’s workers have actually explained her as covertly imply– even nicknaming her “Talk Show Karen,” Rosie stated:

“You can’t fake your essence. That’s why I have compassion for Ellen, right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

Social …