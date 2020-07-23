Rosie O’Donnell Claims Trump Is ‘The Leading Cause Of Death In The United States’

Rosie O’Donnell has been in a longstanding feud with President Donald Trump for over a decade. On Thursday, she showed that she still despises him just as much as ever when she took to Twitter to outrageously claim that he is “the leading cause of death in the United States.”

O’Donnell posted an image of those words to her Twitter account, adding the hashtags “#AmericaOrTrump,” “#stopTRUMP,” and “#StopTrumpsGestapo,”

Though O’Donnell gave no context for her ridiculous tweet, it seems likely that she was blaming Trump for American coronavirus deaths. Hollywood liberals love to pin these deaths on Trump despite the fact that COVID-19 originated in China and has killed millions of people all over the globe.

O’Donnell and Trump have been feuding in the public eye since 2006, and though he has stayed quiet about her since taking office, she continues to go after the president on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, she told EXTRA TV that she was supporting Trump’s niece Mary Trump, who has been promoting her new tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

“I was cheering her at home like, ‘Go, Mary! Go, Mary! Go, Mary!’ I related to her when she said she felt the need to come out and tell people what’s going on,” O’Donnell said.

When asked if she has had any direct contact with Mary, O’Donnell replied, “I tweeted her. I slid into her DMs She follows me, though, so I felt like it was okay. I slid right in there and was like, ‘Congratulations, you rocked it on ‘Maddow’ and keep doing what you’re doing.’”

As for the current election, O’Donnell is as determined as ever to ensure that Trump loses.

“I will work fully to get Biden elected,” she said.

O’Donnell can’t seem to grasp the fact that President Trump has far more important things to do than worry about her pathetic vendetta against him. As the president himself would say: SAD!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Seattle police officer pens viral open letter on how radical protesters have ‘broken’ him: ‘You have not earned my duty and dedication’

GOP Rep. Ted Yoho confronts AOC: Calls her a ‘f***ing b****’ to her face

Lead singer of The Chicks, after dropping ‘Dixie’ from their name, accuses Trump of ‘Murder…Second-degree murder’

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.