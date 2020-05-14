Rosie O’Donnell And Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Team Up To Write Tell-All Book

Before we set this scene, we’ve acquired to say, Cohen is a severe professional. Pro liar, granted. But this little transfer is traditional. He’s conned a Hollywood C-list celeb with guarantees of tittle tattle identical to he conned the president by promising loyalty and honesty. The gullible O’Donnell thinks she’s immediately grow to be a muckraker, when in actuality Cohen is utilizing her to make a quick buck and lengthen his 15 minutes of fame.

So, Cohen is staring on the partitions in his jail cell when he will get a letter from Rosie. This is in line with The Daily Beast and a supply on the the New York Post, as reported on Saturday. “I wrote him a letter the day that Trump got impeached,” O’Donnell, 58, advised the location, saying she ‘found his inmate number online.’ She forgave him for his assaults on her in a letter she says left him ‘so moved’ he “started crying.’”

Okay, cease right here. Can’t you simply see it? This man, this shark, this shyster will get a letter from a has-been actress and begins crying? Tears of pleasure that he discovered one other sucker.

“In that letter, she told Cohen that she found it ‘mind-boggling’ that he was ‘sitting in jail for doing exactly what the boss told you to do’. No matter how long it took you, you’ll be known and respected for that as much as any horror you’ve committed through him,” she wrote to Cohen. So, maintain on. He will get respect from Rosie for “doing exactly what the boss (the president) told you to do”? Isn’t that…why does she…let’s transfer on.

The supply mentioned, “Rosie and Michael have bonded over Trump, and she’s helping him with his book, which is highly critical of the president. He’s in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it, and hopes that it’ll be out before the election. ‘Michael and I talked a lot about how he got involved in Trump, how it’s a cult, and what role he played not only in Trump Inc. He told me what chapters he was doing in his book, and on my way home, I was writing about what had happened between us, and I gave him my breakdown of things that should be in chapters. I said, ‘You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter.’”

Key phrase being: chapter. As within the Chapter 7 scenario Rosie will likely be in when Cohen will get via with utilizing her as a meal ticket.

“He grew up on Long Island like I did, he’s a few years younger, and he reminds me of my brothers. I look at this guy and go, ‘How did he fall under the spell of that charlatan?’”

So simply a few idealistic Long Island children with nothing else to do however make up tales in regards to the president of the United States. Stories, after all, that can doubtless haven’t any impartial affirmation. Just the phrases of a disgraced lawyer and a Hollywood kind so determined for relevance that, when she’s not tweeting insane appeals and theories on the president, spends her time hanging round jail cells cavorting with the inmates. But solely a sure inmate. One that noticed her coming from a mile away.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on May 11, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

